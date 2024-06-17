BJP's BS Yediyurappa Grilled For 3 Hours In Child Sex Abuse Case

BS Yediyurappa has challenged the POCSO case against him

BJP veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was questioned by the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for three hours today in a case under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 81-year-old leader has denied the allegations and challenged the case in the Karnataka High Court. The court has restrained CID from arresting the veteran leader.

According to police, Mr Yediyurappa faces charges under the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections relating to sexual harassment. The FIR against him was filed after a woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at a meeting at his residence in February.

The 54-year-old complainant died of lung cancer last month. Her son has approached the court, seeking the BJP veteran's arrest. He has told the court that there has been no progress in the investigation, even three months after the case was registered.

The BJP leader has trashed the allegations against him. "I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson."

Earlier, a warrant had been issued against the BJP leader after he did not appear for questioning on Wednesday. Mr Yediyurappa had then said he was in Delhi for political engagements and that he would appear before the CID team today.

While BJP leaders have accused the ruling Congress of vendetta politics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said his government has never indulged in "vindictive politics" and won't do it in the future either.