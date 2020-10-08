BJP March To Mamata Banerjee's Office Stopped, Police Use Tear Gas

Hundreds of BJP protesters clashed with the police outside the Bengal government secretariat "Nabanna" today, throwing to winds all safety measures for coronavirus including social distancing. Visuals from the spot showed the police trying to disperse them with tear gas and water cannons.

"The police is lathicharging our people... Stone-pelting is being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?" said BJP leader Locket Chatterjee.

The BJP held the protest flouting the government's prohibitory orders banning large gatherings. New BJP youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya flew down to the city to take part in the protest, which is seen as the party's show of strength in the state capital Kolkata.

The secretariat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office is also located, is shut today for sanitization -- which the BJP said is a sign of the Chief Minster's "fear".

Asked about the risk of holding a protest during a pandemic and associated violation of rules, the BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "All workers are wearing masks. Are rules only for us? Mamata Ji holds demonstrations with thousands and we're being taught lessons of social distancing. Do same rules not apply to her?"