Anurag Thakur Takes On AAP After Manish Sisodia Rubbishes Charges

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia

A day after the CBI carried out searches at the home of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over corruption allegations in the liquor policy, Union minister Anurag Thakur today said that he is an accused in the liquor 'scam', but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin.

"Number 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia, but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions," Mr Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sisodia claimed that they were being targeted because the BJP-ruled central government is worried about Arvind Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people of this country and has emerged as a "national option''.

He said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he alleged was using all means to "scare" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Noting that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and there was no scam, Mr Sisodia said they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is being talked about in the world.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Mr Sisodia and several other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Mr Sisodia termed the Excise Policy 2021-22 as the "best policy", and said there was "no wrongdoing" in its implementation but a conspiracy to scare Kejriwal.