Ex BJP MP Says Party's Alliance With JJP In Haryana Was 'Very Dangerous'

Manohar Lal Khattar today resigned from the post of chief minister (File)

After BJP's Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, MP from Hisar, Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said that the BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was a dangerous one.

"We have been continuously speaking about this alliance publicly and on party forums for the last 1.5 years that it is very dangerous," said Brijendra Singh.

Notably, Brijendra Singh resigned from BJP and joined Congress on March 10.

Speaking on the impact of his resignation, Mr Singh said, "I think since I resigned the day before yesterday, perhaps they have started to realise that things have gone out of control. I feel it was a major shocker for them when I resigned."

Hitting out further at the former alliance, he said, "Nobody understood that the alliance was dangerous or maybe they didn't want to understand. There was an arrangement formed and everyone was pretending to be happy with it."

"Now they have separated from the alliance partner and they are reforming the government. But I think that things are too late for this. BJP was aware of the ground situation. But they didn't want to recognise it," he added further.

Earlier in the day, Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Haryana Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Four BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal took oath as minister in the Haryana cabinet.

Also, one independent MLA Ranjit Singh was administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was also present.

Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)