BJP's "6+2" Andhra Poll Plan With Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

A potential alliance could see the BJP contesting six Lok Sabha seats.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan held discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, amid buzz of a strategic alliance between the three parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, once an integral part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) until 2018, is now exploring the prospect of rekindling the alliance. The talks, held in New Delhi, focused on resolving key issues surrounding seat distribution, with both parties expressing a willingness to collaborate, pending an official announcement expected in the next day or two.

According to sources, the primary discussion revolved around seat-sharing arrangements. A potential alliance could see the BJP contesting six Lok Sabha seats, with the JSP led by Pawan Kalyan contesting two and the TDP holding the remaining 17 Lok Sabha seats. Out of the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP and the JSP have reportedly agreed to contest 30 parliamentary constituencies, but the former is asking for more. The TDP meanwhile has made it clear that it will contest alone on 145 seats.

The BJP's keen interest in securing key constituencies, including Vizag, Vijayawada, Araku, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and an additional location, remains a sticking point in the negotiations.

The BJP's ambitious goal of winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has spurred efforts to expand the NDA, considering alliances with regional parties crucial for achieving success. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is also mulling a poll pact with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Odisha.

The YSR Congress Party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeks to maintain its dominance in the upcoming elections. Five years ago, the YSR Congress Party emerged victorious, securing 22 out of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats and an impressive 151 out of 175 Assembly segments.

In contrast, the BJP faced a challenging situation in the previous elections, contesting independently and failing to secure a single seat in both Lok Sabha and Assembly.

The Congress, facing a similar rout in the previous elections, has strategically positioned itself for a comeback. The party has roped in YS Sharmila, the Chief Minister's sister, and entrusted her with the leadership of its state unit, setting the stage for a blockbuster battle.