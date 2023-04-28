BJP's 4-Member Team To Probe Hanuman Jayanti Violence In Odisha

The fact-finding team will be led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal. (File)

BJP chief JP Nadda has designated a four-member team to look into the incidents of violence in Odisha during this year's Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The fact-finding team will be led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, who's been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

Alongside Brij Lal, three other MPs including Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both Rajya Sabha MPs from Jharkhand, and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP from West Bengal's Purulia, will be a part of the team.

This delegation will conduct ground visits, interact with the locals and assess the possible reason which led to the violence, and then submit a detailed report to the party chief.

Sambalpur witnessed clashes between two communities on April 12 during a bike rally organised as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Several police personnel were injured and one tribal was killed during the clashes.

After the violence, the state government issued prohibitory orders and suspended internet services for 48 hours till April 15.

"Motorcycle procession undertaken by Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoya Samiti members, Bajrang Dal workers etc on April 12, 2023, at about 6 pm, there were clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Sambalpur town," the order by the state home department said.

