An office bearer of the BJP youth wing in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district has been murdered.

Praveen Nettaru, who was killed in Sulia, was the district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

The man, who owned a poultry shop near Bellaray area, had closed shop and was returning home when he was attacked, the police said.

The assailants came on bikes and attacked him with a machete.

The reason for the murder is not known, the police said.