After Aerospace, Quantum Computing Tussle Erupts Between Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka

The two neighbouring states and the governments are at it once again. The competitive spirit between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has now spilled into the realm of quantum technology, with a fresh war of words erupting between the two neighbours over the title of hosting India's first homegrown quantum computer.

On July 25, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X to announce that Amaravati would soon deploy "India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer" by November, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based firm QpiAI and under the aegis of the National Quantum Mission.

"Andhra Pradesh is set to deploy India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, with support from QpiAI. This initiative, backed by the National Quantum Mission, aims to transform agriculture, water management, and healthcare," Mr Naidu had said in the social media post.

Andhra Pradesh is set to deploy India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, with support from @QpiAI. This initiative, backed by the National Quantum Mission, aims to transform agriculture, water management, and healthcare. I would like... pic.twitter.com/T6mxGDZIOq — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 24, 2025

However, the claim didn't sit well with Karnataka's Minister for Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, who has now countered the post with a rebuttal. Mr Boseraju clarified that the first homegrown quantum computer by QpiAI has been operational in Bengaluru since April.

"For the record: India's first Quantum computer built indigenously by QpiAI right here in Bengaluru, Karnataka began its commercial operations in April 2025. Let us stay rooted in facts and truth while celebrating progress," Mr Boseraju said.

For the record: India's first Quantum computer built indigenously by @QpiAI right here in Bengaluru, Karnataka began it's commercial operations since April 2025. This 25 Qubit Quantum computer named

"INDUS" is already delivering real-world services in sectors like healthcare,... https://t.co/mvjjSR7T6e pic.twitter.com/wjcRyFhcdv — N.S Boseraju (@NsBoseraju) July 25, 2025

Not long ago, Andhra and Karnataka were caught in a similar standoff over claims relating to aerospace manufacturing supremacy, with both governments projecting their states as the future for India's aerospace industry.

Just a few days ago, minister Nara Lokesh had invited aerospace industries to invest in Andhra after the Karnataka government had to call off land acquisition in Devanahalli following protests by local farmer groups.

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," he had said.

This was countered by several ministers in Karnataka who defended how the state has a ready ecosystem for aerospace industries.

"This is not just about land, this is an entire ecosystem that we provide, that's why top companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin etc prefer Bengaluru. If not Devanahalli, we will provide land elsewhere. I want to tell Nara Lokesh, he is looking to fish in troubled waters, but we will protect our interests," Industries Minister MB Patil had told NDTV.