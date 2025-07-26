Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

After Aerospace, Quantum Computing Tussle Erupts Between Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka

Not long ago, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were caught in a similar standoff over claims relating to aerospace manufacturing supremacy, with both governments projecting their states as the future for India's aerospace industry

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
After Aerospace, Quantum Computing Tussle Erupts Between Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Minister NS Boseraju
  • Andhra Pradesh claims it will deploy India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer by November
  • Karnataka claims QpiAI's first homegrown quantum computer has operated commercially in Bengaluru since April
  • The Andhra-Karnataka rivalry previously involved competing claims over aerospace manufacturing supremacy
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

The two neighbouring states and the governments are at it once again. The competitive spirit between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has now spilled into the realm of quantum technology, with a fresh war of words erupting between the two neighbours over the title of hosting India's first homegrown quantum computer.

On July 25, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X to announce that Amaravati would soon deploy "India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer" by November, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based firm QpiAI and under the aegis of the National Quantum Mission.

"Andhra Pradesh is set to deploy India's first indigenously built 8-qubit quantum computer this November in Amaravati, with support from QpiAI. This initiative, backed by the National Quantum Mission, aims to transform agriculture, water management, and healthcare," Mr Naidu had said in the social media post.

However, the claim didn't sit well with Karnataka's Minister for Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, who has now countered the post with a rebuttal. Mr Boseraju clarified that the first homegrown quantum computer by QpiAI has been operational in Bengaluru since April.

"For the record: India's first Quantum computer built indigenously by QpiAI right here in Bengaluru, Karnataka began its commercial operations in April 2025. Let us stay rooted in facts and truth while celebrating progress," Mr Boseraju said.

Not long ago, Andhra and Karnataka were caught in a similar standoff over claims relating to aerospace manufacturing supremacy, with both governments projecting their states as the future for India's aerospace industry.

Just a few days ago, minister Nara Lokesh had invited aerospace industries to invest in Andhra after the Karnataka government had to call off land acquisition in Devanahalli following protests by local farmer groups.

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," he had said.

This was countered by several ministers in Karnataka who defended how the state has a ready ecosystem for aerospace industries.

"This is not just about land, this is an entire ecosystem that we provide, that's why top companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin etc prefer Bengaluru. If not Devanahalli, we will provide land elsewhere. I want to tell Nara Lokesh, he is looking to fish in troubled waters, but we will protect our interests," Industries Minister MB Patil had told NDTV.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Quantum Computing
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com