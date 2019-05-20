Madhya Pradesh Government In Minority, Says BJP In Letter To Governor

The Kamal Nath government has support from Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has written to Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath is in minority and asking for a special session.

"We are sending a letter to the Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues... It (the Madhya Pradesh government) will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon," Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP demand comes a day after exit polls that predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. An aggregate of exit polls has also predicted that the BJP will win 24 of the 20 Lok Sabha sets in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress had captured power from the BJP after the assembly polls held last year. They have a wafer thin majority in the house and has the support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

