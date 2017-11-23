BJP Worker's Killing: Police Arrest Main Accused

The main accused in the alleged killing of a BJP worker on Monday night near the Dronacharya Temple in Greater Noida was arrested on Wednesday, police said.Sagar Sharma (28) was returning home when assailants shot at him. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injures.The main accused, Deepak Verma, was arrested near Salarpur underpass from a bus, Farmooq Ali, station house officer Dankaur police station, said.He tried to run away but was nabbed by the police, he added.Another accused in the murder case was arrested on Tuesday.During interrogation, Verma confessed to have killed Sagar following an altercation and said he was in an inebriated state at that time, Mr Ali said.The deceased's brother, Abhimanyu, had filed a complaint with the police regarding the murder on Wednesday.Following the killing of Sagar, the Dankaur traders had closed their shops demanding arrest of the culprits.