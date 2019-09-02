BJP Workers Clash With Cops In Bengal After MP Alleges Attack By Officer

The 12-hour Bengal BJP bandh will continue till 6 pm today.

Several BJP supporters and cops were injured this morning in a clash in Titagrah area near Kolkata after the BJP called a 12-hour bandh today to "condemn attack" on Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

The bandh began in Barrackpore area at 6 am with a rail blockade for 30 minutes at Kakinara. BJP supporters were seen marching with party flags and raising slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

In Titagarh, about 20 km from Kolkata, police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse a roadblock staged by the BJP supporters. Several cops and party supporters were injured in the clashes.

On Sunday, BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh suffered head injuries during clashes at Kankinara area. Mr Singh, seen in a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage, claimed that the Barrackpore Police Commissioner had struck him while he and his party colleagues were protesting against the "capture" of a BJP office in nearby Shyamnagar.

"They (Trinamool Congress workers) were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. They attacked me even though we were only protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma hit me on my head, causing a huge gash," news agency ANI quoted Mr Singh as saying.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed Mr Singh's claims and said he was injured when his party workers were throwing stones during the clashes.

Barrackpore area is tense and Trinamool workers have come out and are holding small processions opposing the bandh. The protest will continue till 6 pm.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, BJP's Bapul Supriyo today accused the police of high-handedness.

"This is the state of "Democracy" in WB under @MamataOfficial's govt. There's no difference between '#MamataBanerjee Police' and the #TMchhi goons. Karyakartas have been murdered and in the past 3 days attacks on @DilipGhoshBJP and @ArjunsinghWB shows the desperation of Mamatagovt," Mr Supriyo tweeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.