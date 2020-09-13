BJP Worker's Body Found Hanging In Bengal, Party Alleges Trinamool Hand

Bengal BJP has accused the Trinamool of killing their party worker

The body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in Bengal's Goghat Hooghly district on Sunday, police said. The family of the man, identified as Ganesh Roy, alleged he was murdered by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. They claimed Mr Roy and the family had received threats.

A huge police presence gathered at the scene as authorities sought to maintain law and order and prevent more violence. BJP workers blocked the Goghat-Arambagh Road for some time in protest against the incident before being dispersed by the cops.

According to police sources referred to by news agency PTI Mr Roy had been missing since Saturday evening. The circumstances behind his death are being investigated, the sources added.

Bengal BJP tweeted "Democracy murdered, again!" this morning, with a grisly video of Ganesh Roy's body hanging from the tree.

"These political killings must stop. Those who scream death of democracy at every instance are silent on unabated killing of BJP workers under home minister Mamata Banerjee' watch!" the party declared.

Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh alleged that the accused - Trinamool workers, he claimed, left the body there to spread panic among BJP workers in the area.

"It has become a new trend to hang to death BJP workers. But we will launch a strong resistance. TMC is scared of the growing support for the BJP," he said.

The Trinamool has denied that their members are connected with the death.

Party MLA Manas Majumdar was quoted by PTI as saying: "None from our party is involved in his death. The truth will come out after investigation".

This latest incident comes around a month after another BJP worker was killed in a clash, allegedly with Trinamool workers, in Hooghly district. Two months ago a Left MLA was found dead at Hemtabad in north Bengal. The BJP had accused the Trinamool of his murder as well.

The BJP and the Trinamool have waged a bitter war - one which has turned violent on more than one occasion - since last year's Lok Sabha election.

And with state elections due next year, that war is likely to escalate in the weeks and months to come.

The BJP has already begun campaigning, with Home Minister Amit Shah getting the ball rolling with a virtual rally on June 9. Four days earlier Chief Minister Mamata and Trinamool party chief Banerjee got her campaign up and running with a virtual meet of her own.

With input from PTI