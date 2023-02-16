BJP Worker Injured By Ball Hit By Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia During Cricket Match

The friendly was played after the stadium had been inaugurated earlier that day.

A friendly game of cricket at the newly-constructed Cricket stadium in Madhya Pradesh ended in injury after a shot by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary on the head.

Vikas Mishra tried to catch a ball hit by the minister but the ball landed on his forehead after he missed, resulting in a deep cut. He was taken to hospital where he received several stitches and is currently stable.

The incident took place at the newly-constructed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association stadium at Itaura, Dheeraj Dwivedi, a local BJP functionary, told news agency PTI. The friendly was played after the stadium had been inaugurated earlier that day.

The game was stopped immediately after Vikas was injured, and he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital.

The game was stopped immediately after Vikas was injured, and he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital. Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited him at the hospital.

Earlier today, Jyotiraditya Scindia laid the foundation stone for an airport in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district for which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. The airport is estimated to cost around Rs 240 crore.

Chief Minister Chouhan also announced the construction of the Vindhya Expressway at the foundation-laying ceremony, which would connect state capital Bhopal with Singrauli, a distance of around 660 kms, and development of industrial clusters around it.