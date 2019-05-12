BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengal's Jhargram, Party Accuses Trinamool

A BJP worker found was found dead West Bengal's Jhargram last night. The party has blamed the state's ruling Trinamool Congress for the man's death.

Jhargram, 167 km from Kolkata, is voting today in the sixth phase of the national election.

The Trinamool Congress has denied any links to the worker Ramin Singh's death.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that Trinamool workers entered his home and killed him.

The area is tense after the BJP worker's death.

