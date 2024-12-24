BJP vs Congress Showdown At Chandigarh Civic Body Meet Over BR Ambedkar

The Congress and AAP councillors passed a motion against Home Minister Amit Shah

Chaos unfolded at the general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today, as Congress and BJP councillors clashed over the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar. Anil Masih, the poll officer who tampered with the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral polls, targeted the Congress and accused Rahul Gandhi of being out on bail, citing the National Herald Case. This triggered a heated exchange among Congress, AAP, and BJP members, culminating in a brawl.

The Congress and AAP councillors passed a motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for his resignation. BJP councillors countered by accusing the Congress of historically disrespecting Dr Ambedkar, particularly during the tenure of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

#WATCH | Scuffle erupted between Congress and BJP councillors over the subject of Dr BR Ambedkar during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today



Nominated councillor Anil Masih had targeted Congress and stated that Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, citing… pic.twitter.com/iZmLidgbT0 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

The BJP also alleged that the Congress was attempting to tarnish Mr Shah's image by selectively quoting his recent speech in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP launched an attack on Congress, accusing it of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against Mr Shah. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad led the charge, stating that the Congress was engaging in "drama" and "hypocrisy" by invoking Dr Ambedkar's legacy for political gain. "The Congress, which always insulted BR Ambedkar during his lifetime, is now pretending to honour him. This hypocrisy must stop," Mr Prasad said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The BJP demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress for its alleged historical mistreatment of Dr Ambedkar.

In response, the Congress launched a weeklong nationwide initiative titled "Ambedkar Samman Saptah" to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's contributions. Party leaders and workers are holding marches and press conferences to highlight his legacy and demand accountability for Mr Shah's recent remarks.