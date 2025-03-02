BJP vs Congress Over Kumbh, Ram Temple Event Attendance

The aftermath of Kumbh Mela is witnessing another Congress-versus-BJP over religion. The BJP has again hit out against the Congress, calling the party and its leaders anti-Hindu and specifically tagetting senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Mr Gandhi, the party claimed, has shown his indifference to Hinduism by failing to go either to Kumbh or the inauguration of the Ram temple.
Congrss's Priyank Kharge, the son of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, responded with a post on X that pointed out half of BJP Union Ministers and over half its MLAs never attended.
— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) March 2, 2025
Here's a list of more so-called "anti-Hindus" who didn't attend #MahaKumbh:
Half of your Union Ministers
More than half of BJP legislators across the country
Most of your IT Cell warriors
And let's not forget your allies:
Sri Nitish Kumar
•Sri... https://t.co/t8G9W1wrKC
By the BJP's logic, even allies like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and HD Kumaraswamy should also be counted as anti-Hindus, he added.
