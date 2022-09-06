'BJP Using Central Agencies As Political Tools': Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said BJP is trying to destabilise the government

Politics in the Northeastern state of Meghalaya seems headed for some tumultuous times with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP), the coalition leader in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) where BJP is a partner, alleging that the BJP was using Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as "political tools". This comes a week after BJP hinted that it was considering breaking away from the ruling alliance in the state. Assembly elections are likely to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister and National Vice-President of NPP, today alleged in Shillong that BJP would use the ED and CBI to go after the NPP-led government over false charges of corruption. The leaderships of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi have also alleged that BJP was using Central agencies as "tools" in its vendetta politics.

The MDA currently has 46 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. With two MLAs, BJP is a minor ally in the ruling coalition.

"We may withdraw support within a month. We have had discussions with our national president [JP Nadda] in this regard," M. Chuba Ao, the BJP national vice-president and in-charge of the Meghalaya unit of the party, had said last Saturday. He had also said that the party was gathering evidence of illegal activities and corruption under the MDA government. "We have received many complaints, but we need evidence. Once we get the documents, the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation will be here," he said.