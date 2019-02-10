BJP Transformed India's Unipolar Politics To Bipolar One: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the Bihar government has improved the state's economy

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP has made India's politics bipolar, which used to be unipolar earlier, while terming the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) as a natural ally of his party in Bihar.

"The Congress used to rule the roost in the country. It brought the culture of unipolar politics. Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the BJP were able to transform India's unipolar politics into bipolar," Mr Singh said at an election campaign in Bihar's Samastipur.

Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for their dedication towards the state's development, Mr Singh said, "JDU is a natural ally of the BJP. The state's gross domestic product (GDP) has witnessed 10 per cent growth. Bihar has become a revenue surplus state."

Hailing the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the country's economy, Mr Singh said no one can deny the fact that the country's economy has experienced immense growth under his leadership in the past four-and-a-half years.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that Bihar, which used to be a centre of knowledge, has now become a centre of poverty, Mr Singh said, "The Congress president should think twice before speaking. He should know that Bihar is the land of Lord Buddha. This state has given us several great scholars and leaders."

On high-profile corruption cases, Mr Singh said, "Whether Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi, we will bring every loan defaulter back to India. Our efforts have set the ball rolling for the extradition of Vijay Mallya."

Mr Singh, while talking about the way Indian security forces are now tackling terrorism and Maoist threat, "Our forces are very well countering them. I have given orders to our soldiers that if Pakistan indulges in cross border firing, then they must retaliate strongly."