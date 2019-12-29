BJP To Reach Out To Dalit Community Over Citizenship Law: Report

Working President JP Nadda will meet the community (File)

To counter opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP will hold a meeting on Sunday with members of the Scheduled Caste community leaders and highlight how the new law has benefitted the community whose members had come to India after facing persecution in Pakistan.

The party has decided to make the Scheduled Caste (SC) community aware of the benefits of the CAA and reach out to intellectuals, doctors, academicians and professionals from the community to make them aware of the benefits that have accrued to the members of the community.

The meeting will be addressed by the BJP working president JP Nadda where MPs from the scheduled caste community are also expected to be present. Prominent personalities of the community and elected representatives would also attend the meeting.

Sources said the need for a specific SC community-centric reach out was felt after a section of the opposition, including Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad, tried to give credence to anti-CAA protests.

Other leaders from the Dalit community have also spoken on the issue. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said earlier this week that the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will "adversely affect Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribes as well.

"We have to acknowledge that over 66 per cent of Hindus returning from these countries are from the scheduled caste community. These are underprivileged and poor people who had been forced to stay back under duress for doing scavenging," said BJP Spokesperson Bizay Sonker Shastri.