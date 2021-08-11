BJP To Introduce New Ministers To People With 22-State Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The BJP is planning a massive rally that will cut across 22 states starting August 16 to introduce the new Central ministers to the people. Top sources in the party said 39 ministers inducted in the cabinet last month will take part in the "Jan Aashirwad Yatra", which will cover 19,567 km and pass through 22 states.

The rally will cover 265 districts under 212 Lok Sabha seats. Sources said 1,663 major programmes will be held along the route.

"Ministers will have to go to people even before they head home," sources quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying. The new ministers have not gone home since they took oath last month as the Prime Minister had asked them to stay on in Delhi till the Independence Day celebrations.

In preparation for the rally, BJP chief JP Nadda has started meeting the new ministers. Mr Nadda has so far met 20 ministers -- 11 of them so far today. On Tuesday, he met nine ministers.

Ministers from 19 states will also take part in the rally.

The junior ministers in the Union ministry will begin the yatra from August 16. The Cabinet ministers will join in four days later. The ministers will participate in the march for any time between three days and 10 days.

Narayan Rane is expected to stay the longest with the rally – sources said he will march for seven days.

The ministers are expected to cover three more Lok Sabha seats other than their own constituency. They will also cover four districts apart from their own.