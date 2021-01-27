Mamata Banerjee Does Not Believe In 'Culture Of Courtesy': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC supremo "does not believe in the culture of courtesy".

Accusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using "inappropriate" language to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that the TMC supremo "does not believe in the culture of courtesy".

Mr Ghosh, who was addressing a public meeting here along with party colleague Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the chief minister did not dither from using intemperate language against the two top leaders of the country, just because they happened to be her political adversaries.

"Think about it... She is calling the PM and the home minister outsiders. She is insulting our guests... She even addresses the PM in a disrespectful manner in public meetings. Even her nephew Abhisekh Banerjee had addressed our leader Suvendu Adhikari in a discourteous manner at a meeting."

"Will you vote for the party represented by such people?" Mr Ghosh asked the crowd.

Referring to the recent Victoria Memorial episode, when Ms Banerjee refused to deliver her speech on Netaji's birth anniversary after hearing ''Jai Shri Ram'' chants, the BJP leader said, "Some young men in the audience greeted her, just the way they had greeted Modi ji. What made her so upset?

"Didi has debased the image of Bengal before the entire country, before the PM and other dignitaries with her conduct," the Midnapore MP stated.

Mr Ghosh also slammed state education minister Partha Chatterjee for describing the ''Jai Shri Ram'' chants as an "insult to the solemn occasion" and said, "He has no spine. They are all subordinates in the private limited company run by Didi and her bhaipo (nephew) Abhisek Banerjee."

He also said that several TMC leaders are keen on joining the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, and asserted that the state's ruling camp was nothing more than a sinking ship.

Coming down heavily on the feisty TMC chief over her recent allegation that Mr Shah had his food parcelled from a top hotel during lunch at a tribal household in Bankura, Mr Ghosh said, "We, in the BJP, are very much rooted to the ground. We relish staple food at a villager's home, unlike the TMC which had adopted the five-star biryani culture."

Ms Banerjee's former ministerial colleague and saffron camp leader Suvendu Adhikari said the TMC supremo has hijacked party slogan -- "Krishna Krishna hare hare, BJP ghare ghare (BJP chants at every household).

"She gave it a twist and said that names of lord Krishna and the TMC were being taken in every household. It shows their desperation on the face of imminent defeat in the polls," he underlined.

Mr Adhikari claimed that the CM had sought to know from him why her party fared poorly in the Jangalamahal region during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and "I had then clearly stated that corrupt practises by local leaders were to blame for it."

"In Binpur, Salboni, Jhargram sadar blocks, the TMC suffered huge electoral reverses in the 2019 polls. I had told her then that this was due to rampant appropriation of money allocated under central projects by local leaders".

"Didi didn't listen and went on depriving people of central benefits while reinventing some state projects using central allocation," Mr Adhikari added.