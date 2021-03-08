BJP Starts 'Modi Dada' Poster Campaign To Counter Didi In Bengal

Bengal will vote in eight phases starting March 27 (File)

The BJP's campaign team has come up with an online poster that calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who is spearheading the party's campaign in Bengal – Dada or elder brother. The poster appears to be the party's counter to the ruling Trinamool's call to vote for Didi (elder sister), a reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The online poster contains PM Modi's photo in a shawl on an saffron background. "Vote for Modi Dada," it says.

The poster was shared by BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and many others. "#NewProfilePic," he quipped.

This comes as PM Modi and Ms Banerjee are involved in an exchange of barbs in Bengali ahead of the upcoming elections.

On Sunday, in response to Ms Banerjee's "Khela hobe (game on)", the anthem of Trinamool Congress rallies, PM Modi said this game would not continue.

"Nothing is hidden. Bengal knows everything. But this khel (game) will not continue. Khel Khatam hona chahiye (this game must stop)," he said, alleging corruption in Ms Banerjee's administration.

Ms Banerjee had also slammed top BJP leaders' over their "syndicate" remark.

"What syndicate? India knows only one syndicate. That is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. There is no other syndicate," she said at a rally on Sunday.

Bengal will vote in eight phases starting March 27. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.