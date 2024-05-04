BJP Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Apology For 'Politicising' Rohith Vemula's Death

The BJP has called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi following the closure report filed by Telangana Police in the Rohith Vemula suicide case. It has also accused Congress and its allies of exploiting Dalits for political gains.

Pointing out that the Congress government is in power in Telangana, BJP asked: "Now that Telangana Police has filed a closure report in court, stating that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and his death was a suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Dalits?"

Accusing Mr Gandhi of politicising the issue, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to his official social media handle on X and shared a video of his speech in Lok Sabha.

Mr Malviya captioned the video: "Rahul Gandhi used the floor of the House to politicise Rohit Vemula's death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress government, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Dalits?"

Further criticising the Congress and other Opposition parties, Mr Malviya wrote: "The Congress and so-called ‘secular' parties have often used Dalits for their politics but always failed to provide them justice. This is yet another instance."

