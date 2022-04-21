BJP Sacks Its J&K Party Leader After Arrest Over Extortion Charges

The BJP has sacked the leader with immediate effect

The BJP on Thursday sacked its Bandipora district president in Jammu and Kashmir after he was arrested, along with another party leader, for extorting money from a woman for securing release of her brother from police custody.

The police have charged Abdul Rehman Tikri, district president Bandipora and another party leader Mushtaq Ahmad, Sarpanch ( elected village head), after a woman complained that the duo extorted Rs one lakh from her with a promise to get her brother out of police custody.

Both BJP leaders have been arrested. Hours after the arrest, the BJP state President Ravinder Raina relieved Tikri off his responsibilities.

"Abdul Rehman Tikri, District president, BJP Bandipora is relieved off of his responsibilities as District President, BJP Bandipora and all other party responsibilities with immediate effect," reads the order issued by Mr Raina.

There have been allegations that touts extort money from families whose relatives are arrested by police.

Recently, the Srinagar police asked people to come forward and report any demand of bribe. The police also put out phone numbers and email for reporting any bribery demands.

"All Citizens of Srinagar district are requested to come forward & report any demand of bribe or favour by any officer/employee of Srinagar District at below mentioned numbers & at email dposrinagar@jkpolice.gov.in. These numbers/email is under direct supervision of SSP, Srinagar" tweeted the Srinagar police.