BJP Resolution Thanks PM Modi For Steps To Double Farmers' Income

The resolution was presented by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

All India | | Updated: September 08, 2018 23:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Resolution Thanks PM Modi For Steps To Double Farmers' Income

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the meeting on Sunday.

New Delhi: 

The BJP in its national executive meeting on Saturday, passed a resolution on agriculture, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking various initiatives, including raising minimum support price for crops, to double farmers' income.

The resolution was presented by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Addressing the media, Mr Chouhan said farmers were delighted with the government's recent decision to raise the minimum support price for crops.

"Farmers across the country are happy and this rise in support prices is a landmark step in achieving the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022," Mr Chouhan said.

Ninety-nine irrigation schemes had been pending from past many years, out of which 18 were completed by the Narendra Modi government, he said.

On the availability of fertilisers including urea, he said the Narendra Modi government ensured that there was no shortage of soil nutrients for the farmers in the country.

"Similarly in case of electricity, our government ensured its smooth supply for farmers," he said.

 All these steps have ensured rise in agriculture produce and raise in the incomes of farmers, he added.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BJP meetBJP executive meet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................