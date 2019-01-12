'Country Has To Decide Where It Has To Go': BJP Resolution On 2019 Polls

Ravi Shankar Prasad said "hatred against Modi" was binding the opposition parties. (File)

The choice for voters in the Lok Sabha polls will be between ''stability'' and ''instability'' with an "honest and courageous" leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged by an "opportunist alliance" whose leader is unknown, says the BJP political resolution passed on Saturday.

The resolution, which was passed at the party's national convention held in Delhi, noted that party workers should draw the "right lessons" from the recent results of state assembly elections.

Briefing reporters about the resolution, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the only glue binding the likely alliance of opposition parties was their "hatred for Modi".

The resolution speaks of instability that the opposition alliance may usher at the centre if it is elected to power, he said referring to short tenures of prime ministers, from four months to a year, in the 1990s, such as that of Chandra Shekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.

"The country has to decide where it has to go," Mr Prasad said, adding the Modi government had ushered in stability, development and growth with India now seen as an emerging global power and the prime minister as a global leader.

The resolution also said people have to chose between stability and instability.

"Choice is between stability or instability, between an honest and courageous leader, and a leaderless opportunistic alliance, ''majboot'' (strong) government or a ''majboor'' (helpless) government," the party said in the document.

On the outcome of the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the political resolution said the party saw the same with "a mixed feeling", and that the National Council compliments the hard work of party workers in each state.

"All the BJP state governments have given exemplary record of development and good governance. We shall surely draw the right lessons, but surely this will serve as an inspiration for the party workers and cadres to work with renewed vigour in the Lok Saha elections," the resolution said.

Describing the ''mahagathbandhan'' (opposition alliance) as a "comical alliance", the BJP said it was a grand alliance of "desperate, contradictory and opportunistic" political formations which were being raised to take on the Prime Minister, BJP and NDA.

"They neither have any agenda for India and its people nor any leader. The only glue is the hatred against Narendra Modi. This in many ways also exposes the limitations of the constituents of this opportunistic alliance," the resolution stated.

Exuding confidence that the people of the country will re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed the voters, especially the first timers, to participate in the coming elections with full enthusiasm and support the vision of the prime minister to make India a great country.