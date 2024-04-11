BJP Releases Manifesto For Sikkim, Promises Protection Of People's Rights

JP Nadda said, "Enough is enough. You have to join the mainstream, and the mainstream is the BJP".

The BJP has started a big political push in Sikkim, where a keenly contested assembly election is due along with the Lok Sabha polls. The party's national president JP Nadda unveiled the manifesto today. Titled "Modi Ki Guarantee - Viksit Bharat Viksit Sikkim," the 74-page manifesto promises a Rs-500 crore Agri-Infra mission, multi-modal infrastructure development, a world-class IIM and a National Institute of Design, an institute of hotel management and 25,000 jobs among other things.

The manifesto also said that the party is committed to safeguarding the essence and substance of the Constitution's Article 371F, ensuring protection of the rights of the Sikkimese people. The party also promised to advocate the inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limbu languages in the Eight Schedule of the Indian constitution.

In March, the BJP called off its alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha or SKM and said it would go it alone in this election. The party is contesting 14 of the state's 32 assembly seats.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the northeast, Mr Nadda asserted the BJP's commitment to ensuring last-mile delivery and connectivity in the region and asked voters to dump regional parties.

"Enough is enough. You have to join the mainstream, and the mainstream is the BJP," Mr Nadda told his audience. "The era of regional parties is over. It is time to bid farewell to regional politics and embrace the BJP, which promises comprehensive development. Gone are the days of corruption and divisive politics. It is time for the lotus to bloom in Sikkim," he said.

The BJP chief also pointed out the transformation witnessed in the northeast under the BJP rule. From a region once synonymous with conflict, it is one that has achieved peace and prosperity today, he said.

He highlighted achievements such as the signing of 11 peace accords, the surrender of more than 9,000 insurgents, an 82 per cent reduction in violent incidents, and significant investments totaling 5 lakh crore in the region for various developmental projects.

Mr Nadda also took the opportunity to dispel misconception about the BJP's stance towards Christianity, citing the party's governance in Nagaland, where the majority of the population is Christian.

Voting for the 32-seat assembly will take place along with the parliamentary election in the first phase on April 19.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has declared candidates for all seats and the lone Lok Sabha MP, retaining sitting MP Indra Hang Subba. Three BJP MLAs who had resigned from the party on March 15, have been given ticket by the SKM.

The SDF (Sikkim Democratic Front) has declared 26 candidates for the assembly polls, 11 of who are former legislators. Former two-time Lok Sabha MP Prem Das Rai has been fielded for the Himalayan state's sole Lok Sabha seat.