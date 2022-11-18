BJP Relases 'Sting' Video Of AAP Civic Body Candidate, 'Concocted' He Says

Mukesh Goel is the AAP candidate from Adarsh Nagar ward in the Delhi civic body polls.

The BJP on Friday accused AAP leader Mukesh Goel of demanding Rs 1 crore from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for giving gifts to party leaders. The BJP also released a sting operation video of the AAP leader and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack him from the party without any delay.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Goel, the AAP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, said the video was a "concocted" one and that his party will take legal action against the same.

Speaking at a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed, "Goel demanded Rs 1 crore from the MCD junior engineer, saying it was needed for giving Diwali gifts to 100-150 leaders." He also said Mr Goel was the "right hand" of Arvind Kejriwal who never took any decision in the matters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without consulting him.

Mr Goel is the AAP candidate from Adarsh Nagar ward in the Delhi civic body polls slated for December 4.

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AAP candidate said the video is a tactic to divert the public attention from "BJP's corruption in the MCD".

"It is a concocted video. We will take legal action against it. The BJP has been indulging in corruption since the last 15 years in Delhi MCD and this is a tactic to divert the attention of citizens. The Delhiites are frustrated with the BJP-led MCD and the party is going to lose in the upcoming elections," he added.

Mukesh Goel, a five-time municipal councilor, quit the Congress in November last year and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

