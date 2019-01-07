BJP Rejects Akhilesh Yadav's 'Centre Misusing CBI' Allegation

Akhilesh Yadav may face a CBI probe in an illegal land mining case.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday rejected former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the Centre was misusing the Central Bureau of investigation after it emerged that he may be questioned in an illegal mining case.

"I am happy that at least the BJP has shown its colours. Earlier, Congress gave us the chance to meet the CBI. This time it is the BJP which has given us this opportunity," Mr Yadav said in Lucknow.

Speaking to reporters, Keshav Prasad Maurya said," There is lot of difference between the cultures of the BJP and the Congress. Both state and the Union governments were working with full impartiality and transparency."

Keshav Maurya added that it is not possible for political parties to not be probed prior to elections.