Congress Refutes BJP Video Of Kamal Nath Backing Criminal Poll Candidates

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh shared a video today in which Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath can be allegedly heard endorsing candidates within criminal records. Madhya Pradesh chief minister shared the video saying, "If this is the Congress' politics, the people are intelligent and they will decide who to make victorious by voting on November 28".

In the video, Kamal Nath is alleged to have said, "Someone tells me a candidate has five cases against him, I say let it be six (cases). I want a candidate who can win."

The Congress has denied that Kamal Nath ever made such a comment. It has accused the BJP of circulating a "fake video" to defame the Congress.

"BJP is circulating a fake, edited video. Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the video. The video clearly has cuts. Any attempt to defame a leader is a violation of the model code of conduct," said Congress spokesperson Narender Saluja.

He further added that the party intended to file a complaint with the Election Commission as well as the cyber crime cell.

"Even if the video is genuine, Kamal Nath ji hasn't mentioned the word criminal at all," Mr Saluja said.