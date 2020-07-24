BJP Plans Events On 1-Year Of Scrapping Article 370, Banning Triple Talaq

The BJP will run the #EkBharatEkatmaBharat campaign from July 28 to August 3. (Representational image)

BJP has written to presidents and in-charges of its state units to organise events on completion of one year of scrapping of Article 370 and the Triple Talaq Bill becoming an Act.

In August last year, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, from July 28 to August 3, BJP state units have been asked to hold a rally and connect to people in their regional language. The party has also planned a virtual rally at the national level.

One national office bearer of the party will attend programmes in Jammu, Srinagar, and Ladakh on August 5, according to a letter written by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

In both Union Territories, the party has asked to hold events and tell people about the one-year achievements of the Centre and the respective governments.

BJP asked its state units to hold five video conferences in big states and two in other states to engage in dialogue with intellectuals, social workers, and other learned people. "Connect with 50 learned people and social workers in each district and discuss development works done in their states with them," read the letter.

A press conference in the capital of all states is also planned on August 3 in this regard.

The party will run the #EkBharatEkatmaBharat campaign from July 28 to August 3.

On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ''triple talaq'' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President''s approval, the Bill has become an Act.

From July 28 and August 3, BJP asked its women wing and minority wing to interact with Muslim women on the abolition of triple talaq. The party also directed state units to interact with at least 100 Muslim intellectual women.

Singh said that Muslim women have got justice after this Act and now there is 80 per cent drop in triple talaq cases.