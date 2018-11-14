Setback For BJP, Lawmaker From Rajasthan Joins Congress Ahead Of Polls

Harish Meena was police chief in 2009-2013, among the longest for any top cop in Rajasthan.

Harish Meena, a BJP parliamentarian in Rajasthan and former top police officer, has quit his party and joined the Congress, weeks before assembly polls in the state.

Harish Meena, 64, is the MP from Dausa. A former Director General of Police, he had joined the BJP in 2014.

His exit is seen as a big blow to the BJP, which is fighting for another term in Rajasthan. "I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold," senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said at a press conference.

Mr Meena's brother Namo Narayan Meena is in the Congress. The Meenas are an influential community in Rajasthan and among the most significant voters in east Rajasthan. Meena voters dominate politics and government services.

Harish Meena was police chief in 2009-2013, among the longest for any top cop in Rajasthan.