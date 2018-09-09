BJP National Executive Meet LIVE Updates: Members Attend Second Day Meet

BJP Meet headed by party president Amit Shah in the national capital.

BJP party president Amit Shah told office bearers that the BJP will get "absolute majority" in the 2019 assembly elections, during the national meeting yesterday.

The meeting was attended by national office bearers and state BJP presidents who discussed the party's preparations ahead of elections in four states and the national election next year.

As the BJP members adopted "Ajey BJP" as a slogan, remembering the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted, "This is the first National Executive meet of BJP without Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji".

At the second day of the BJP national executive meet today at Ambedkar International Centre, in the national capital, the members will focus on hike in prices of petrol and diesel as part of the agenda.

Here are the highlights from the second day of BJP National Executive Meet: