BJP National Executive Meet LIVE Updates: Members Attend Second Day Meet

At the second day of the BJP National Executive Meet today members will focus on hike in prices of petrol and diesel as part of the agenda.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 09, 2018 10:54 IST
BJP Meet headed by party president Amit Shah in the national capital.

New Delhi: 

BJP party president Amit Shah told office bearers that the BJP will get "absolute majority" in the 2019 assembly elections, during the national meeting yesterday. 

The meeting was attended by national office bearers and state BJP presidents who discussed the party's preparations ahead of elections in four states and the national election next year.

As the BJP members adopted "Ajey BJP" as a slogan, remembering the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted, "This is the first National Executive meet of BJP without Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji". 

At the second day of the BJP national executive meet today at Ambedkar International Centre, in the national capital, the members will focus on hike in prices of petrol and diesel as part of the agenda.

Here are the highlights from the second day of BJP National Executive Meet:


Sep 09, 2018
10:54 (IST)
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will address a press conference at 12:30 pm today.
Sep 09, 2018
10:27 (IST)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Sep 09, 2018
10:25 (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Sep 09, 2018
10:14 (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrive for BJP National executive meeting
