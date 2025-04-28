BJP Names Venkata Satyanarayana As Rajya Sabha Bypoll Candidate From Andhra

The BJP on Monday named P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Andhra Pradesh.

Venkata Satyanarayana (64) is a veteran BJP leader from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district with long-standing ties with the RSS.

"The central election committee of the BJP has decided one name (Satyanarayana) for the ensuing bye election to the Council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Andhra Pradesh, said BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party headquarters Arun Singh in a press release, revealing the NDA candidate's name.

According to BJP, Satyanarayana is a lawyer who held several roles in the party in Bhimavaram and also served as the party's vice president for Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 201.

Currently, the chairman of BJP state disciplinary committee, Satyanarayana had also been part of the saffron party's election manifesto drafting committee for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the 2014 polls, among several other roles.

He also contested the 1996 Parliamentary elections from Narasapuram constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated following former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha.

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Pathuri Nagabhushanam told PTI that the party's Rajya Sabha strength from the southern state will rise to two with the election of Satyanarayana.

BC leader R Krishnaiah is the other BJP Rajya Sabha member from the state.

