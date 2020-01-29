BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Performs Yoga At Spectacular Location. See Pics

Tejasvi Surya, 29, is the youngest BJP MP.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya today greeted everyone "Good Morning" on Twitter alongside pictures of him performing advanced yoga poses at a mountain peak. In the spectacular images, a clear blue sky, lush green mountains and a flowing river can be seen in the background.

"Yoga! The only way you achieve union with the cosmos," he wrote in caption.

The tweet by the 29-year-old leader generated curiosity among the netizens who asked him where the place was and what form of yoga does he practise.

"Felt positivity in the morning by your pics. Keep it up Surya," a user tweeted. "Superb location. Where is this," asked another.

Good Morning everybody! :) pic.twitter.com/MTwPQmP4Ch — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 29, 2020

Mr Surya, the youngest BJP MP, is known to be very active on social media, and regularly comments and shares his opinions on topics concerning the state and his constituency.

He made his political debut in 2019 general election and defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad by a massive margin of over three lakh votes, becoming the youngest MP to represent the BJP in the parliament.