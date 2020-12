'...Because Shudras Don't Understand': BJP MP Pragya Thakur's Shocker

Pragya Thakur last year defeated Digvijaya Singh in Lok Sabha election.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, and claimed the Trinamool Congress leader "has gone mad".

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has come to understand that this is India and not Pakistan. Hindus are prepared to protect India. They will give a befitting reply (to her). BJP will win the Assembly polls in that state and there will be a Hindu raj in West Bengal," Pragya Thakur told reporters in Sehore.

"She is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end," the BJP MP said. "She has gone mad," Pragya Thakur added.

In other controversial remarks, the Lok Sabha member from Bhopal cited dharmashastras (religious texts), claiming a ''shudra'' (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per these scriptures) feels bad for lack of understanding.

"A kshatriya doesn't feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A brahmin doesn't feel bad if we call them brahmin. A vaishya doesn't feel bad if we call them vaishya. But a shudra feels bad if we call them shudra, what is the reason? Because they don't understand," Pragya Thakur said.

The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies. The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has often stayed in the news for her provocative statements.

Despite a reprimand in May last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pragya Thakur continues make controversial remarks.

Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

PM Modi later remarked that while she may have apologised for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.