BJP MP, Slammed For Hate Speech, Pledges Donation For Cop's Family

BJP MP Parvesh Verma announced donating his two months' salary.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma, who has been accused of hate speech, on Saturday announced that he would be donating his two months' salary to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who were killed during communal violence in Delhi earlier this week.

"While performing my duties during the unfortunate violence in Delhi, I have decided to donate my one month salary each to Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma," he tweeted.

Ratan Lal sustained gunshot injury while he was out in the field to control the violence in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri on Monday while Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.