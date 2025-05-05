BJP MP's "<i>Dil Ke Armaan</i>" Quip After Supreme Court Rejects Contempt Plea

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who recently targeted the Supreme Court after its order on the powers of the President and Governors, has now taunted the petitioner who filed a contempt plea against him.

"The dignity of the institution has to be protected," petitioner Vishal Tiwari, a lawyer, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. "Our shoulders are broad enough," responded Chief Justice Khanna as the court refused to entertain the plea.

Soon after the court's remarks, Nishikant Dubey quoted a line from a popular Hindi movie song - "Dil ke armaan aansuon mein beh gaye" - which roughly translates to 'all hopes washed away in tears', to mock the petitioner.

दिल के अरमाँ आँसुओं में बह गए — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) May 5, 2025

The PIL also sought to invoke the powers under Article 129 of the Constitution to punish the MP from Godda constituency of Jharkhand for his "very provocative, hateful and scandalising" statements. Article 129 gives the top court the power to punish for contempt of itself.

"We will be passing a short order. We will give some reasons. We will not be entertaining it but we will give a short order," the court said.

The lawmaker, who often issues statements that create controversy, had said the "Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy" and that it was "responsible for inciting religious wars in the country". The comments had drawn flak from the Opposition and several lawyers' bodies, including the Supreme Court Bar Association. Even his own party distanced itself from his remarks, underlining that it respects the judiciary.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey," said JP Nadda, adding the party "completely rejects these statements".

What Led To Nishikant Dubey's Remarks?

The Supreme Court's decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her was behind the outburst of Mr Dubey.

While the opposition parties praised the court's decision, the BJP MP made a terse remark against the Supreme Court, saying, Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the top court has to make the laws.

He echoed the views of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also voiced strong disapproval of the judgment.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while slamming the remarks, alleged the people holding constitutional positions and BJP MPs were speaking against the Supreme Court in an attempt to "weaken" the institution.

Supreme Court judge BR Gavai also reacted to the issue while considering a plea seeking an inquiry into the violence in West Bengal during anti-Waqf law protests. "As it is, we are alleged of encroaching upon the parliamentary and executive functions," he said in an apparent reference to the disparaging remarks on the judiciary.