BJP MP Who Pursued Case Against Mahua Moitra Says This On Her Expulsion

Nishikant Dubey was the first legislator to complaint against Mahua Moitra.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today said that the expulsion of Trinamool's Mahua Moitra from the parliament gave him pain and it wasn't a happy day for him.

Ms Moitra, 49, was expelled from Lok Sabha on Friday after the parliamentary Ethics Committee found her guilty of taking bribes in exchange for criticising the government.

#WATCH | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Parliament



"The expulsion of a parliamentarian for corruption and on the issue of national security gives me pain. Yesterday, it was not a happy day, but a sad day." pic.twitter.com/DZoZei5AqF — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Mr Dubey was the first legislator to complaint against Ms Moitra and has been constantly pursuing the case. But when asked if it was a happy day for him after she was expelled, Mr Dubey replied in negative.

"As a parliamentarian, the expulsion of another parliamentarian over the issues of corruption and national security gives me pain. Yesterday, it was not a happy day, but a sad day," he told news agency ANI.

Ms Moitra, a fierce critic of the Modi government, is accused of receiving cash and luxurious gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the parliament that painted the government in a negative light.

She had denied the bribery charges but admitted to sharing the log-in details.

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai had first filed a complaint with the CBI on October 14, alleging corruption and money laundering. Ms Moitra had denied the allegations, but Mr Dubey requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to immediately suspend her for allegedly taking bribes,

Mr Dubey's complaint triggered an Ethics Panel hearing and both him and Mr Dehadrai were summoned. Ms Moitra appeared before it on November 2, but it ended with a walkout by her and the Opposition MPs.

While Ms Moitra accused the panel of engaging in "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)", the Ethics Committee countered saying that her lack of cooperation and refusal to answer further questions led to her premature departure.

The report was tabled on Friday and Ms Moitra was expelled.

Ms Moitra accused the Ethics Committee of "breaking every rule" and claimed that the CBI will be sent to her home to harass her.