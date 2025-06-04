"Any Narrative...": BJP MP On Rahul Gandhi's "Narendra Surrender" Remark

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi stated that internal political narratives lack global significance, responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi. She highlighted the success of a multi-party delegation promoting India's anti-terror stance.

Any political narrative created within India's borders does not carry weight on the global stage, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi told NDTV when asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "surrender" swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ms Sarangi has returned after a five-nation tour as part of an Indian delegation to expose Pakistan's link to terror activities in India and articulate New Delhi's position after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response, Operation Sindoor.

Asked about Mr Gandhi's jab at the Prime Minister, which has drawn a sharp response from the BJP, Ms Sarangi said, "The Congress party had its members in this delegation, and they too spoke in one voice on India's firm stance against terrorism. When we were abroad, we all echoed the same message. Any narrative being created within India's borders doesn't hold weight in the global arena."

Ms Sarangi said the 14-day diplomatic outreach was a resounding success that showcased India's resolve to fight against terror and its global standing. "After fourteen days, it's a great feeling to be back. This visit was highly successful and deeply meaningful," he said.

Ms Sarangi was part of the delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha that visited Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The others on the delegation were BJP's Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, CPM's John Brittas, Congress's Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

"We spent considerable time talking to different segments of the population, clearly communicating India's stand on cross-border terrorism. India does not want violence within its boundaries, and we do not want peace to be disrupted," Ms Sarangi said.

She said the delegation was not aligned with any party and represented India. "This was not a BJP or NDA delegation, it was a multi-party mission. We were accepted, deliberated with, and acknowledged by all the nations we visited. Most of these countries extended unconditional support to India's cause," she added.

Ms Sarangi also praised their reception by the five nations they visited. "Each country has its own set of internal issues, yet they were civil, courteous, and deeply respectful toward us."

Mr Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has targeted the Prime Minister, alleging that the US brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. "If slight pressure is put on them, they run away out of fear. When Trump called Modi ji-'Modi ji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narender ji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, Seventh Fleet (came from the US), India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have this habit of writing letters of surrender," Rahul Gandhi said.

While the Donald Trump administration has claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan -- and Islamabad has thanked Washington, DC too -- New Delhi has maintained that the US role was restricted to expressing concern. Dr Jaishankar has said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance had reached out. "We made one thing very clear to everybody who spoke to us, not just the United States but to everyone, saying if the Pakistanis want to stop fighting, they need to tell us. We need to hear it from them. Their general has to call up our general and say this. And that is what happened," he said.

Responding to Mr Gandhi's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi has once again understood that the meaning of LoP is the leader of Pakistani propaganda. The kind of propaganda that even Pakistan was not able to do, he is doing."

"Rahul Gandhi, believe in what the DGMO said, what the Ministry of External Affairs said ... If not them, at least believe in Shashi (Tharoor), Manish (Tewari) and Salman (Khurshid). They have said that no mediation happened, India did not call up (Pakistan), their DGMO reached out to India," he said.