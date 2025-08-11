'In The Name Of MLA': BJP Leader's Nephew Waves Stick At Toll Booth

A video of BJP's Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Chaudhary's nephew waving a stick and abusing toll workers at Bhorasa toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has gone viral, raising fresh questions about political entitlement and law enforcement in the state.

The incident took place at the Bhorasa toll under Bhorasa police station jurisdiction on the Dewas-Bhopal highway. In the footage, Nikhil Chaudhary nephew of the ruling party MLA can be seen shouting expletives, waving a stick, and threatening to beat up toll employees. Eyewitnesses allege the confrontation began when toll staff asked him to pay the fee.

According to toll employees, Nikhil emerged from his vehicle in a rage, declaring that "all vehicles will pass free in the name of the MLA" and demanding to know which worker had dared to ask him for money. The ruckus reportedly went on for about an hour, during which he also picked up and threw traffic cones and barricades.

Bhorasa police said a complaint was filed by toll manager Raghavendra Singh, and a case has been registered against Nikhil for abuse and criminal intimidation. "On the complaint of the toll manager, we have booked him for abusing and threatening to kill," said Town Inspector Preeti Katare.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, toll staff alleged that the manager did not initially come on camera or submit a complaint promptly because of political pressure, given Nikhil's family connections.

Nikhil is the son of farmer leader Balram Chaudhary, elder brother of MLA Manoj Chaudhary. He is an MBBS doctor and practices at a private hospital in Indore.

The incident comes barely a week after BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal publicly pulled up several MLAs over their children's behaviour. On July 21, BJP MLA Golu Shukla's son was accused of misbehaving with priests and security personnel at Mahakal temple, while earlier in April he had faced similar allegations at Chamunda Mata temple. Datia's BJP MLA Pradeep Agarwal was also cautioned after his son was found driving around with an MLA nameplate.