BJP MLA Calls For Closure Of Madrasas In Madhya Pradesh, Congress Opposes

In the wake of the arrest of an alleged terrorist affiliated with the Indian Mujahideen in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, BJP MLA Usha Thakur has reignited the debate over the role and regulation of madrasas in the state. Ms Thakur has alleged that madrasas have historically been centres of terrorist connections and has called for their closure. Adding to this discourse, BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey has introduced a non-official resolution in the state assembly demanding the abolition of Article 30 of the Constitution, which grants minorities the right to establish and manage educational institutions based on religious or linguistic lines.

The term 'madrasa' originates from the Arabic word for 'place of study,' similar to the Hindi term 'Pathshala' and the English term 'school.' Historically, madrasas have been significant centres of learning. Notable Indian figures like Munshi Premchand and the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, received education from madrasas. Despite this rich educational heritage, certain BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh are pushing for their closure, linking them to terrorist activities.

Former Protem Speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma commented that all educational institutions, including madrasas, should align with the national educational standards stipulated by the Constitution. He said that if institutions like madrasas are fostering anti-national sentiments, they should be dismantled.

Ms Thakur claimed that the recently apprehended terrorist in Khandwa had ties to such institutions. Ms Thakur urged the government to scrutinise and regulate madrasas more stringently.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey highlighted that many madrasas operate without proper authorisation and are involved in suspicious activities. Mr Pandey advocated for the closure of madrasas not recognised by the Madrasa Board or the Education Department, aligning with recommendations from the Child Commission's report last year.

When NDTV questioned Mr Pandey, he said, "I read it in your newspaper," to which the journalist clarified that NDTV does not have a newspaper. Mr Pandey continued, "I have proof of it too, I can give it to you right now."

When asked about the constitutional implications of his proposal, considering Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution provide minorities with the right to establish and protect their educational institutions, Mr Pandey responded, "You see this, this is the news."

NDTV then inquired whether actions would be taken against other illegally running schools and if any intelligence or police reports supported such claims, to which Mr Pandey replied, "Running illegally is a different issue... we will present the proof in the House."

In contrast, Congress representatives criticised these proposals. Congress MLA Dinesh Gurjar argued that targeting madrasas is a direct assault on the Indian Constitution, which guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens, including the right to education. Congress MLA Atif Aqeel added that many madrasas provide quality education to innocent children and should not be stigmatized based on isolated incidents.

Madhya Pradesh hosts 1,505 government-recognised madrasas, educating a significant number of non-Muslim children as well. These madrasas operate similarly to government schools, offering education primarily in Urdu. Independent madrasas following the Dars-e-Nizami system are often affiliated with higher Islamic institutions and adhere to government-approved curricula.