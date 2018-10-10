BJP Lawmaker, 8 Others Allegedly Thrashed Mining Officer In Uttar Pradesh

Police lodged a complaint against the BJP MLA, his two bodyguards and siz others (Representational)

A police complaint was registered against BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati and eight others for allegedly thrashing a district mining officer after he refused his demand to extort money from miners and give him Rs 25 lakh per month, police said today.

Based on a complaint lodged by District Mining Officer Shailendra Singh, the case was filed against the MLA, two of his security guards and six others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, senior police officer S Anand said.

In his complaint, Mr Singh claimed that he and his staff member were called last night at the Circuit House, where the two were beaten up.

Later, they were also locked up in a room, he said in his complaint.

However, the BJP MLA from Tindwari denied the allegations, saying that he had called the officer to lodge a complaint on illegal mining.

The MLA also accused Shailendra Singh of conniving with those indulging in illegal mining.

Meanwhile, a Samajwadi Party delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad submitted a memorandum, demanding stern action against the culprits.

The memorandum was addressed to UP Governor Ram Naik.