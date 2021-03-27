BJP MLA Allegedly Beaten Up By Farmers In Punjab: Police

The police officials deputed there escorted BJP MLA Arun Narang to safety. (Representational)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Punjab was allegedly beaten up and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, the police said.

Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly opposed by the farmers.

The police officials deputed there escorted Mr Narang to safety, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh said.

Mr Narang said that he was punched by some people, who also threw a black-coloured liquid on him.

