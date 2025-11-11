Maharashtra Minister's Communal Remarks As BJP Sharpens Focus For Civic Polls

Civic polls drawing closer in Maharashtra, political strategies are getting sharper across Mumbai and other metro cities. While the brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are coming in with renewed political momentum after reuniting publicly for the first time in two decades, the BJP is leaning back into its core right wing pitch -- its leaders coming up with sharp statements that imply the opposition Shiv Sena and the MNS as pursuing the politics of appeasement.

The latest issue to take a political turn was Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's visit to Mumbai's KEM Hospital, meant to be a routine inspection.

Lodha had publicly criticised the administration of the BMC-run hospital, including the dean, over poor facilities and lack of upkeep.

"I am very disappointed. Patients do not have a proper area to sit, they are not attended to on time, while the staff and authorities sit in AC rooms," Lodha said. He also alleged that patients were forced to turn to private clinics for basic medical tests due to inadequate infrastructure.

Asked who was responsible, Lodha directly blamed the Thackeray-led city administration, which ran the Brihanmumbai corporation for over two decades.

"Those who ruled the city for 20 years are responsible for this," he said.

The BMC last went to polls in 2017. After its dissolution in 2022, the city has worked directly under the Mahayuti-led state government via commissioner.

"We have been in power in BMC for the last three years. But the officers are all those who were appointed by the previous regime," said Lodha.

He then escalated the attack with a communal pitch, claiming corruption in civic licensing and naming a community.

"An individual from here was referred to Khan, who charged them lakhs for a licence. They are everywhere now... all dalals are Khans. They are looting the city," Lodha said.

When NDTV asked whether he was targeting an entire community based on individual wrongdoing, the minister doubled down: "We will target them. If they are wrong, they will be targeted."

Marathiness vs Hindutva

The Thackeray brothers have returned to their "Marathi first" foundational plank, particularly after the recent Marathi language controversy. Their united appearances indicate a sharpened pitch around Marathi pride and the "Marathi manoos."

On the other hand, the BJP appears to be pushing a sharper Hindutva narrative.

Days after taking charge, newly-appointed Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam has claimed that Mumbai could get a "Khan mayor" if the Thackerays return to power.