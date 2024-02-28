Day After Rajya Sabha Stunner, BJP Seeks Trust Vote In Himachal Pradesh

Rajya Sabha Hmachal Pradesh Polls: The BJP's win was the result of cross-voting by Congress MLAs

The Leader of the Opposition and other BJP MLAs this morning met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, seeking a test of strength for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state Assembly.

This comes a day after the BJP managed to pull off a victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP's win was the result of cross-voting by Congress MLAs and a draw of lots that went in its favour.

"We have pulled off a victory when our chances seemed very low BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the Rajya Sabha elections. Currently, the Congress government has lost the moral right to stay in power," Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said after meeting the Governor.

Mr Thakur - who was also the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister until 2022, when the BJP lost to the Congress - yesterday demanded a division of votes for passing the state Budget instead of a voice vote.

If allowed, the division of votes would establish the actual support of each party. Should the Congress government fail to get the Budget passed, it would automatically prove that it lacks a majority in the House.

Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, was expected to win comfortably. During the voting for the only Rajya Sabha seat for which elections were held on Tuesday, six Congress MLAs and three Independents supporting the government reportedly cast their ballots for Harsh Mahajan.

Mr Mahajan, after the results, said that the Congress government does not have a majority. "The state government is in the minority right now. Fence-sitters in the government are ready to come to this side. They are unhappy with the government. They are so upset that they can do anything. This government won't go on, it will topple under its own weight," he told news agency ANI.