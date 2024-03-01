BJP's Mandarin Wish For Stalin Amid 'China Flag On Indian Rocket' Ad Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday by extending birthday wishes to him in Mandarin. The gesture comes amid an escalating controversy surrounding an advertisement related to the new ISRO complex, which prominently featured a Chinese flag.

The tweet from the Tamil Nadu BJP read, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, here's wishing our Honourable CM Thiru MK Stalin a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long and healthy life!"

On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here's wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life! pic.twitter.com/2ZmPwzekF8 — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) March 1, 2024

A row broke out after a newspaper advertisement, commissioned by Tamil Nadu's Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, showcased a rocket with a conspicuous Chinese flag. The ad celebrated the establishment of a second launch pad for ISRO in Kulasekarapattinam, Thoothukudi district, and was intended to highlight the DMK's role in bringing this crucial project to the state.

Amid the uproar, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, representing the DMK, acknowledged the error in the advertisement, attributing it to the artwork designer. She defended her party, stating that the issue did not warrant the intense backlash it received. The controversial poster featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin side by side, with a rocket in the background.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, responsible for the contentious advertisement, also that the inclusion of the Chinese flag was a result of a mistake by the designer and asserted that the DMK had no ulterior motives.

"A small mistake happened in the advertisement. We have no other intention. We have only love for India in our hearts," stated Mr. Radhakrishnan, emphasizing the DMK's commitment to a united India without allowing room for conflicts based on caste or religion.