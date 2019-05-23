Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 am

BJP Election Results Updates: Can the BJP pull yet another sweeping Lok Sabha polls victory?

All India | | Updated: May 23, 2019 06:37 IST
Live BJP Election Results: PM Modi's Varanasi seat is the most important for the BJP (File)

Lucknow: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 general election had won 282 Lok Sabha seats, becoming the first party in decades to get a full majority. In Lok Sabha polls 2019, the BJP is confident of yet another stellar win. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP's seat tally may see an increase when the results 2019 are announced. Party workers have already prepared for the celebration. One of the most important seats for the BJP would be Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contested the Lok Sabha polls. The poll of polls indicates that the BJP may lose some seats in Uttar Pradesh but would gain seats in West Bengal and Odisha. The poll gave the party 26 out of 42 seats in Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be neck and neck with the BJP, the poll of polls says. In Uttar Pradesh, the party may get 49 seats, much less than its tally of 71 in 2014, the exit polls say. The big question is, can the BJP pull yet another sweeping Lok Sabha polls victory?

Here are the lives updates on BJP Trends And Results 2019:


May 23, 2019
06:37 (IST)
In Maharashtra, the poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, say the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance may win 36 seats.
May 23, 2019
06:35 (IST)
In Uttar Pradesh, poll of polls predicts 49 seats for the BJP. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav combination is given 29 seats.
May 23, 2019
06:34 (IST)
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will get 26 of 42 seats and the BJP will move to double digits at 14 - from two the last time -- predict exit polls.
May 23, 2019
06:31 (IST)
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal
May 23, 2019
06:22 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may return to power, the poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls predicted on Sunday. The exits polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 302 of 543 seats.
May 23, 2019
06:13 (IST)
The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
