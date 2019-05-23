BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 am

Live BJP Election Results: PM Modi's Varanasi seat is the most important for the BJP (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 general election had won 282 Lok Sabha seats, becoming the first party in decades to get a full majority. In Lok Sabha polls 2019, the BJP is confident of yet another stellar win. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP's seat tally may see an increase when the results 2019 are announced. Party workers have already prepared for the celebration. One of the most important seats for the BJP would be Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contested the Lok Sabha polls. The poll of polls indicates that the BJP may lose some seats in Uttar Pradesh but would gain seats in West Bengal and Odisha. The poll gave the party 26 out of 42 seats in Bengal. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be neck and neck with the BJP, the poll of polls says. In Uttar Pradesh, the party may get 49 seats, much less than its tally of 71 in 2014, the exit polls say. The big question is, can the BJP pull yet another sweeping Lok Sabha polls victory?

