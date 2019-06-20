BJP Legislator's Son Arrested For Threatening To Kill Congress Leader In Madhya Pradesh

Sudip Patel had threatened Congress leader Sukhram Bamane

The son of a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh's Harda has been arrested for allegedly making casteist remarks and threatening to kill an advocate-cum-Congress leader in April. Sudip Patel, son of former Madhya Pradesh minister BJP legislator Kamal Patel, was arrested on Thursday for threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamane.

In his complaint, Mr Bamane had said that Sudip Patel had issued a death threat to him over phone, after he had posted on Facebook that the farmers whose loan was waived off by the Kamal Nath government included ex-minister Kamal Patel's wife Rekha Patel (Sudip's mother).

Mr Bamane filed a case against Sudip Patel after the phone call.

The police had formed five teams to arrest Sudip Patel, who was continuously on the run in the case. Just a few days ago, they had also announced Rs 25,000 reward for information that leads to the BJP legislator's son's arrest.

Sudip's father Kamal Patel was the revenue minister in previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Sudip Patel is the vice president of Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat, while his wife Komal is the Harda district panchayat head.