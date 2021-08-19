BJP Legislator In Bengal ''Disappears'', Found At Police Station Later

Chandana Bauri is protected by CISF under the "X" category. File

A BJP MLA in West Bengal "disappeared" under mysterious circumstances only to resurface six hours later at a nearby police station, officials said.

Chandana Bauri, a lawmaker from the Saltora assembly seat, was reported to be missing by her husband around 2:45 am to the CISF commandos deployed to protect her under the ''X'' category central security cover.

A search was launched and her mobile phone was called, the officials said.

The MLA told the Central Industrial Security Force commandos over phone that she was at the Gangajalghati police station and she reportedly left the house after an argument with her husband.

The MLA later accompanied the security team to reach her house around 9:30 am.

Ms Bauri, 30, is the wife of a daily-wage earner and defeated her Trinamool Congress rival in the recently concluded Assembly poll.

Under the lowest ''X'' category central VIP security cover, at least two armed commandos are present round-the-clock with the protectee at the place of their residence.

A number of BJP MLAs were provided this cover by the Union home ministry in view of possible threats to them after the elections.